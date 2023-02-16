President-designate of Peru meets with leader of Fuerza Popular | News

The president-designate of Peru, Dina Boluarte, met on Wednesday with the leader of the far-right Fuerza Popular party, Keiko Fujimori, at the government palace.

The meeting between Boluarte, who on December 7 was appointed as president by Congress after the dismissal of the constitutional president Pedro Castillo, and Fujimori, daughter of the dictator Alberto Fujimori, took place within the framework of the rounds of talks between the Government and the various political forces in the country.

Boluarte also received this Wednesday the president of the right-wing political organization Somos Perú, Patricia Li.

The Designated President, Dina Boluarte and Keiko Fujimori, daughter of the dictator and member of the extreme right party Fuerza Popular, meeting tonight at the government palace. Boluarte, the same one that was VP of Pedro Castillo. She. pic.twitter.com/1Lj1ELBmG2

– Tatiana Pérez (@Tatiana_teleSUR)

February 15, 2023

So far it is unknown if left-wing political institutes, such as Perú Libre, Juntos por el Perú or Cambio Democrático, will meet with Boluarte, who this Tuesday was accused of the murder of protesters by human rights organizations and independent lawyers.

Social movements remain in the streets in rejection of the Boluarte government and in demand for general elections, the closure of Congress and the release of Castillo, who is in prison accused of the alleged crime of rebellion.

Since the beginning of the protests, on December 7, the Peruvian security forces have strongly repressed the protesters with a balance of more than 60 deaths and dozens of injuries and arrests.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



