Government of Brazil will resume more than 14,000 stopped works | News

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, pointed out this Wednesday that 14,000 infrastructure works that are paralyzed throughout the country will be built again.

In Maruim, in the state of Sergipe, “we started the resumption of more than 14,000 halted works” six years ago, announced Lula da Silva, who said that “we are rebuilding the country’s growth and development policies.”

“We are going to travel throughout Brazil announcing the resumption of the stopped works. There are 4,000 works stopped in the area of ​​education, we will resume them all. I have 4 years that I want to dedicate every hour to make people believe that the country is going to work”, pointed out the dignitary.

More roads by Brazil!

President Lula visits, in this fourth (15th), the duplication work of BR-101/SE, in Maruim, a municipality 35 km from Aracaju. The work, which was paralyzed, was resumed in January, based on resources made possible by the PEC da Transição. pic.twitter.com/uyF85yBcc8

With the knowledge that “Brazil needs to go back to work and people deserve a better quality of life, work and dignity”, the head of state noted that these works that were paralyzed will generate income, work, consumption and quality of life.

“The wheel of the economy turns again to improve people’s lives,” said the president in the context of his visit to Sergipe, where the expansion of a highway that crosses the entire northeast of the country, paralyzed since 2020, was resumed.

According to the Brazilian government, this work has generated a thousand jobs in what is one of the poorest regions of Brazil.

Meanwhile, Lula da Silva announced that “next week we are going to announce a new Bolsa Família of 600 reais and another of 150 reais per child, so that families can buy quality food for their children.”





