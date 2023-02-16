Cuba appreciates Russian donation of 25,000 tons of wheat | News

Cuban authorities thanked this Wednesday for a donation of 25,000 tons of wheat sent by the Government of the Russian Federation to the island, which is of great value in the context of the global food crisis, and will be used to prepare food.

In the reception ceremony, held at the Luis Turcios Lima port terminal, the first deputy minister of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (Mincex), Ana Teresita González Fraga, publicly thanked the gesture.

Likewise, he recognized the value of the donation on behalf of the Government and people of the Caribbean country and cataloged it as a sign of the ties of collaboration and bilateral support between the Governments.

In this sense, Andrei Guskov, ambassador of the Russian Federation in Havana, specified that the donation is the result of his government’s willingness to support Cuba in the face of the complex situation it is facing.

The official indicated that regardless of the international context, both nations continue to develop their relations, based on friendship, solidarity and mutual sympathy between their peoples.

He also said that Cuba and Russia are working to strengthen economic cooperation in areas such as industry, machinery, energy, transportation and agriculture, among others.





