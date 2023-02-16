Chile recognizes Venezuela for its support in fighting fires | News

The Government of Chile granted recognition this Wednesday to the Venezuelan forest fire brigade for contributing to the fight against the fires that are plaguing various regions of the southern country.

The recognition took place within the framework of the commemoration of the National Day of the Forest Brigade in Chile.

The accredited Venezuelan ambassador to the southern country, Arévalo Méndez, received the distinction on behalf of the Bolivarian Government.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonia Urrejola, thanked the support given the complex situation and expressed “that they show us, once again, that solidarity does not recognize borders.”

The Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá Morales, for her part, emphasized the human sensitivity of the brigade members, who save lives and protect the environment.

Defense Minister Maya Fernández recognized the world‘s solidarity with Chile. “It is a relationship between sister and close countries with which we have a tremendous encounter,” she said.

The recognition was extended to countries such as Mexico, Portugal, the United States, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Spain and France for the participation of at least 7,700 brigade members in extinguishing the fires.

