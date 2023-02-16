Judges to the Honduran CSJ would be elected this Thursday | News

The National Congress of Honduras announced on Wednesday that it had rescheduled for this Thursday the session for the election of the new 15 magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ).

Honduran Congress will try again to elect CSJ members

In a message published on its official Twitter account, the parliament indicated that the president of the Legislative branch, Luis Redondo, reported “that the session called for today cannot be held, so it is called for the day of tomorrow (Thursday)”, starting at 15:00 local time (21:00 GMT).

The entity had communicated hours before that the heads of benches of the different political parties “assure that they have reached consensus, so that the election of the magistrates to the Supreme Court of Justice, is today, Wednesday, February 15, at 5:00 pm”.

The President of the National Congress informs the Congressmen of the different benches represented in the National Congress and the Honduran People in general, that the session called for today cannot be held, so it is called for tomorrow . pic.twitter.com/CN4pKyvUeW

– National Congress of Honduras (@Congreso_HND)

February 15, 2023

Since last January, Honduran deputies have carried out three frustrated attempts to select the 15 new CSJ magistrates for the 2023-2030 period that will replace the old ones, whose seven-year term expired last Saturday.

The election of magistrates is stopped. Negotiations do not give the necessary amount. The Liberal Party is divided and they do not reach agreements. Initially the representation by parties was:

FREE – 6

PN-5

PL-4

One more day of waiting. pic.twitter.com/evf0ppt4lQ

— Gilda Silvestrucci (@GildateleSUR)

February 16, 2023

According to the teleSUR correspondent in Honduras, Gilda Silvestrucci, initially the consensus was of six magistrates proposed by the pro-government Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre), five from the National Party (PN) and four from the Liberal Party (PL ), but apparently in the latter institute there is division and they do not reach an agreement.

According to the law, the election of the new magistrates must be approved by a qualified majority of the 128 deputies that make up the (unicameral) Congress, which means at least 86 votes.





