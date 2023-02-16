President of Argentina swears in the new chief of staff | News

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, swore in this Wednesday Agustín Oscar Rossi as the new head of the Cabinet of Ministers, replacing Juan Manzur.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Sierras Blancas-Allen pipeline inaugurated in Argentina

During the ceremony, at the Casa Rosada Bicentennial Museum, the president highlighted Rossi’s political career since the days of former President Néstor Kirchner’s campaign, recognized his values ​​and his commitment to complying with the nation’s constitutional norms.

“By virtue of all his values, by virtue of all the commitment he has always had politically, I also know that, like me, he values ​​the unity of our space very much and he will work with me to preserve that unity,” said the dignitary.

Until today, Agustín Oscar Rossi served as director of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), and between 2019 and 2021 he was Minister of Defense of Argentina.

In the act, the president also fired Juan Manzur, who will serve again as governor of the province of Tucumán, and whom he described as a great leader and person, while publicly thanking him for his help during the administration of the Government.

“A very difficult and complicated moment came for our government and it put its chest to the bullets and helped us like few others”, stressed the head of state about Manzur.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief of staff was attended by political leaders, trade unions and ministers, as well as the president of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto, and Carlos Arslanian, president of the Federal Chamber that judged the heads of the Boards Military.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source