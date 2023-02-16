Uruguay decrees a health emergency in case of avian flu | News

The Uruguayan authorities declared a health emergency on Wednesday due to the discovery of the first cases of avian influenza in black-necked swans, found dead in Laguna Garzón, on the border of the departments of Maldonado and Rocha.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lacalle Pou says he is not related to the espionage scandal

The discovery was reported the day before by the Park Ranger Service of the National System of Protected Areas (SNAP), and after the corresponding examinations, the presence of the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5) virus was detected.

Through a statement, the Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries (MGAP) urges not to come into direct contact with any dead bird, as the main preventive measure, and warns that the disease is incurable and could seriously damage poultry production.

Communication due to the presence of avian influenza in animals

Faced with the confirmation of the presence of bird flu in animals in Uruguay, the Ministry of Public Health informs that there is no reported case of bird flu in humans in our country and that throughout the world,

(Thread) pic.twitter.com/VhlX6xvj3P

— MSP – Uruguay (@MSPUruguay)

February 15, 2023

It also indicates that the consumption of meat and farm products does not present risks to human health, and ensures that the authorities continue to monitor the situation throughout the country, with emphasis on the departments where the presence of the virus was detected.

The MGAP also dictated other measures such as restricting the movements of backyard and backyard birds throughout the country; house birds that belong to the Free Range production system indoors, and suspend fairs or events related to birds.

Since the beginning of last year 2022, there has been a rapid spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the United States (USA), which has spread to other countries in South America.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source