5.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Santander, Colombia | News

The Colombian Geological Service reported on Wednesday an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 in the town of Los Santos, department of Santander, while no human or material losses were reported.

The telluric movement registered around 08:04 local time had a depth of 150 kilometers and was perceptible in cities such as Bogotá, Tunja Manizales, Bucaramanga and Medellín.

Local testimonies from Bucamaranga indicated that the earthquake, which occurred after another of a smaller magnitude was reported at the same epicenter at 03:15 local time, was felt for approximately 15 seconds.

The authorities have visited the areas near the epicenter to examine whether there has been any affectation. However, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) has not reported damage.

For her part, the head of Geothreats, Marta Lucía Calvache, stated that Colombia is “a very seismically active country. Versions of the occurrence of an earthquake have circulated on social networks.

“The occurrence of a telluric movement or its magnitude cannot be predicted in Colombia or in any other part of the world. That is why we invite the community to consult the official information ”, she pointed out.

The municipality of Los Santos registers daily between 12 and 20 earthquakes, being the most active in the country because it is located on an old subducting plate.

