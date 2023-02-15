The Association of Martyrs and Victims is founded in Puno, Peru | News

Relatives of the victims of the repression during the protests against the Government of Peru, Dina Boluarte, formed this Wednesday in the Peruvian region of Puno the Association of Martyrs and Victims of January 9.

The president of the association, Raúl Samillán Sanga, brother of a doctor killed while helping an injured man in Juliaca, affirmed that the organization’s objective is to achieve justice and reparation for the victims in the face of the government’s inertia.

The leader stressed in this regard that “we demand that an autonomous commission be formed to investigate what happened during the massacres and that in the end make a recommendation that the state comply with, because if we expect the government to do it of its own free will, it will not do so.” .

In this sense, Samillán pointed out that in order to comply with the objectives set, the association has the support of several lawyers, who will accompany them to denounce injustices in national and international instances.

“I am infinitely grateful for the solidarity of our brothers from Juliaca, they have always accompanied us and that motivates us to continue fighting for justice (…) we remain united until we bring down this dictatorship because they continue to kill us and this time psychologically,” he said. .

Similarly, the president of the organization stressed that various activities will be carried out in order to raise funds to support the families of the victims, many of whom are in a situation of extreme poverty.

At the same time, the leader announced that coordination will soon begin to found a national association of victims, while he expressed that “one of us can be broken, but if there are more of us, they will have to do us justice for the lives of our dead and wounded.”

On January 9, 21 people died and more than 200 were injured as a result of the brutal police repression against protesters. Of the deceased, 18 were from Juliaca, two from Macusani and one from Ilave.

