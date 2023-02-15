President of Ecuador threatens media that revealed corruption plot | News

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, threatened the journalistic team of the digital media outlet La Posta, after it published a series of documents and audio recordings linking government officials and the president’s brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera, with alleged acts of corruption and the drug trafficking

CMIO.org in sequence:

They reveal links between the Ecuadorian government and the Albanian mafia

During an intervention on a national network, Lasso described the communicators as “entertainment mercenaries” and stated that they have attacked his integrity and that of his family.

As he hit the table, he said that the journalists’ “15 minutes of fame” had come to an end and announced that he would “give battle to those who want to violate freedom of expression.”

He asserted that his government is honest and that his brother-in-law may not have had the necessary suspicion to detect dishonest people. He added that no one from his family participates in the decisions of his Administration.

In a statement, the journalistic team of La Posta responded to the president: “We reject the police, intimidating, authoritarian and misguided attitude of the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, who has used a national network to discredit our work and, at the same time, He openly threatens us in order to stop our investigations of corruption in his Government”.

The communicators held Lasso responsible for anything that could happen to them or their families. They ratified that they will continue to publish all the findings of the El Gran Padrino case, as this corruption plot has become known.

Disarming myths installed by the Government. The report that proves the relationship of Rúben Chérres with the Albanian Mafia and with Danilo Carrera was closed as follows: A prior investigation was requested, but the same Police later requested its closure. The police that respond to the Government. #ElGranInforme pic.twitter.com/WGC7cD8LFW

— La Posta (@LaPosta_Ecu)

February 15, 2023

According to what was revealed by La Posta, despite the fact that Danilo Carrera does not have any position in the Government, with the collaboration of a friend of his, Rubén Cherres, he manages public entities and decides which private companies work with the State in exchange for bribes.

This Monday, La Posta released a report from the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the National Police, which points to alleged links between the Government and the Albanian mafia.

Precisely on that date, President Lasso had to appear before a National Assembly commission that is investigating these allegations of corruption in his government team, but he did not attend and alleged problems with his agenda. Carrera was also summoned to appear and did not do so either.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source