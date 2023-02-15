Exception regime extended once again in El Salvador | News

The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved on Tuesday night, for the eleventh time, to expand the emergency regime in force in the country since the end of March 2022, and which was requested by the Government of President Nayib Bukele to deal with the gangs.

The extension request presented by the Security Minister, Gustavo Villatoro, was approved by 67 of 84 votes. The Salvadoran Legislature is mostly pro-government, made up of deputies from Bukele’s party (New Ideas) and other political allies.

In the context of the vote, Villatoro assured that the measure “will end until we capture the last member of these terrorist structures.”

Deputies from other political forces rejected the expansion of a measure that, in their opinion, violates human rights, has an unacceptable cost for people, and conceals the fact that the Executive branch lacks a comprehensive plan to address security.

In this sense, legislator Claudia Ortiz (Vamos party) stressed that it is necessary to have a security plan to combat organized crime after the state of emergency, since the solution to the gang problem cannot suppress human rights and guarantees constitutional.

In addition, he urged the urgent release of innocent people who remain detained and the creation of “mechanisms that guarantee due process so that Justice reaches the victims, not just to add numbers.”

In the opinion of another legislator, Johnny Wright Sol (Nuestro Tiempo), the emergency regime corresponds “with an issue of power and electoral strategy with the narrative of the war against gangs, and has not taken into account other dimensions of the impact that this one has”.

When requesting the extension, Villatoro reported that to date 64,111 people have been detained, of which 57,000 already have a judicial resolution reaffirming their arrest.

He recognized that 3,745 people who have no relationship with the gangs have been released, 2,326 firearms and 2,945 vehicles have been seized, and more than 15,300 cell phones and 1.7 million dollars in cash have been confiscated.

According to press reports, human rights organizations and the Human Rights Ombudsman’s Office (PDDH) have received more than 7,900 complaints of abuses, the majority for arbitrary detentions.

The authorities attribute the decline in the number of homicides to the emergency regime and the Territorial Control Plan. According to official figures, these totaled 496 in 2022, 57 percent less than in 2021.

The emergency regime was approved on March 27, 2022 after an escalation of murders attributed to gangs, which claimed the lives of more than 80 people in three days.





