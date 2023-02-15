At least 33 migrants dead after accident west of Panama | News

More than 30 undocumented migrants died this Wednesday as a result of a road accident in the province of Chiriquí, in western Panama, after the bus they were traveling in fell off a cliff.

Panamanian authorities confirmed that of the more than 60 passengers, 33 people died and 23 were injured in the Los Planes de Gualaca area after the driver lost control of the vehicle and threw himself from the mountainous street.

In this sense, the director of the Migration Service, Samira Gozaine, pointed out that “the bus driver passed the entrance and turned around to return to the shelter, at that moment he fell on a slope.”

The number of victims increases. In the accident in which a bus carrying migrants in Gualaca, Chiriquí, fell into a hollow, some 33 deaths have been recorded and 23 injured have been transported, said Edilberto Armuelles, Major of the Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/MIHxl88veB

– Panama Traffic (@TraficoCPanama)

February 15, 2023

Meanwhile, members of the Land Transit and Transportation Authority (ATTT) and the Public Ministry (MP) arrived in Gualaca to clarify the event that was reported around 04:30 (local time).

The Minister of Public Security, Juan Pino, said that “we wait for the results to see what happened. This marks for us what the traffic always tells us, the responsibility that the person behind the wheel has.”

It is with deep regret that I inform the country that fatalities have increased as a result of the unfortunate traffic accident in Gualaca, Chiriquí. Government teams are working hard at the scene, providing medical assistance to the survivors of this tragedy.

— Nito Cortizo (@NitoCortizo)

February 15, 2023

For his part, the President of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, published that “it is with great sadness that I receive the news of the traffic accident in Gualaca, Chiriquí, in which migrants lost their lives while being transported from Darién to the shelter located in this place.” .

In turn, the president added that “the Government of Panama provides all medical attention to the wounded,” who were transferred to the Rafael Hernández Hospital in the city of David.





