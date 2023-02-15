Dominican Senate approves Penal Code, without including abortion | News

With 23 votes in favor and three against, the Dominican Senate approved on Tuesday in the second instance the Draft Law of the Penal Code of the Dominican Republic, but evaded including the grounds for abortion, reported sources close to the legislature.

The document, presented by Senators Ramón Rogelio Genao and Virgilio Cedano, “regulates new criminal offenses, comprehensively reforming Dominican criminal law, with the purpose of providing solutions to justice for a better functioning of legality, equity, and reasonableness.” local media highlighted.

The initiative establishes new criminal charges and sets of penalties, punishing genocide, femicide, hit men and damage with chemical substances in an exemplary manner, with penalties ranging from 30 to 40 years of imprisonment, while the sets sentences will not exceed 60 years in prison.

Also as part of the modifications is the punishment for harassment or bullying with socio-educational measures, minor imprisonment and fines. The largest prison is reserved for adult repeat offenders.

Likewise, gender violence will be sentenced with a greater penalty for causing physical, sexual or psychological harm to a person through physical force or economic, patrimonial, psychological or verbal violence.

However, the legislature once again evaded including in the proposal the three grounds that allow legal termination of a pregnancy when there are aggravating factors such as malformation of the fetus, confirmed sexual violence or when the life of the pregnant woman is in danger.

According to human rights organizations and feminist groups, these three causes that would contribute to women’s health have divided legislators and a large part of society. In fact, it transpired that the grounds can be removed from the proposal for approval.

The senators also approved the Cybersecurity Management Bill, proposed by Senator Faride Raful, to strengthen the regulations for information security management of public administration information and telecommunications infrastructures and critical State infrastructures.

Later, the Bill on the Acts Corresponding to the Executive and Legislative Powers to be Published in the Official Gazette was signed, together with the Bill that declares the Yerba Buena Marimantas as Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Dominican Nation.

Similarly, the Plenary certified in first reading the Bill that creates the Judicial Districts of Santo Domingo Este, Santo Domingo Norte and Santo Domingo Oeste and the initiative to found the Official State Gazette for the Publication of Modified Laws.

At the same time, the Bill declaring the Santiago province a Health Tourism province was approved, as well as the Bills declaring El Seibó as an ecotourism province and the mangroves of the garitas, in the municipality of Sánchez, Samaná, as a Natural Reserve of Flora and Fauna.





