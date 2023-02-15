Sierras Blancas-Allen pipeline inaugurated in Argentina | News

The Argentine Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, led the inauguration of an oil pipeline that runs through the provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro and will join the Vaca Muerta rock formation, the world‘s second-largest unconventional gas reserve and fourth-largest oil reserve.

The new facility will reach from Sierras Blancas, located in San Patricio de Chañar, department of Añelo, to Allen, in Río Negro and will be able to transport 120,000 barrels of oil daily.

The pipeline will extend for 105 kilometers and will extend the network already installed in addition to taking the crude to refineries in Buenos Aires.

Today is a very important day for the Argentine energy sector.

Massa added that the 16-inch diameter pipeline will link Vaca Muerta with the Oldeval trunk pipeline and the Duplicatar project, thus boosting exports from the basin.

The Minister of Economy expressed the importance of this new facility in increasing production transport capacities.

In this project, the oil company Shell has a 60 percent stake, while Argentina’s Pan American Energy owns 25 percent and Pluspetrol the remaining 15 percent.





