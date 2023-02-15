Prosecutor’s Office investigates the Prime Minister of Peru for collusion | News

Peru’s attorney general, Patricia Benavides, announced on Tuesday that she had opened an investigation into Prime Minister Alberto Otárola and Labor Minister Alfonso Adrianzén for the alleged crime of aggravated collusion.

Through a statement, the Public Ministry reported the preliminary inquiry to the prime minister, considered the second most important government official, Adrianzén and Carola Rodríguez, sister of a former partner from Otárola and hired as an adviser to the Minister of Labor.

Peruvian law establishes that aggravated collusion is a crime of patrimonial fraud to the State and is punishable by a sentence of 3 to 6 years in prison.

��|The National Prosecutor opened a preliminary investigation against Alberto Otárola, president of the Council of Ministers, and against Alfonso Adrianzén, Minister of Labor and Employment Promotion, as the alleged instigator and perpetrator, respectively, for the crime of aggravated collusion. pic.twitter.com/HlLC6EFdRR

– Public Ministry (@FiscaliaPeru)

February 14, 2023

Last week, the Peruvian weekly “Hildebrandt en sus Trece” revealed that Carola Rodríguez was appointed by Minister Adrianzén as an adviser to his office with a salary of 15,500 soles per month (4,078 dollars).

Upon learning of the investigation by the attorney general, the prime minister responded via Twitter that “I make it clear that I have not intervened in this appointment” and assured that he has not been in contact with Carola Rodríguez for years.

The senior Peruvian official stated that he will provide full collaboration to the investigators and Minister Adrianzén pointed out that last Sunday he explained the hiring of his adviser but if the prosecutor considers it relevant to clarify it further, he will do so.

In relation to the complaint, I make it clear that I have not intervened in this designation. I have not had contact with Dr. Carola Rodríguez for several years, who is otherwise an outstanding professional. I will give my full collaboration so that the matter is clarified.

— Alberto Otárola (@AlbertoOtarolaP)

February 14, 2023

Alberto Otárola is implicated in two other preliminary investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office against the main authorities of the Executive, including President Dina Boluarte, for the deaths of dozens of citizens in the anti-government protests that began last December.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



