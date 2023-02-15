Government of Brazil relaunches housing program | News

The Government of Brazil relaunched on Tuesday the Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing program with the delivery of 684 homes in Santo Amaro, in the state of Bahia, out of a total of two million that it expects to grant during the term of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva .

The president signed the Provisional Measure to relaunch the program that, according to the federal government, will generate one million jobs in a context left by former President Jair Bolsonaro of almost 12 million unemployed Brazilians.

“The wheel of fortune in this country begins to turn from today. I came to deliver the key to a house to a woman who can hardly pick up the key from so much emotion, because her house was furnished, the president said.

Federal Government announces the resumption of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida Program. Largest housing program in the Country.

The dignity returns to the hands of the Brazilian people and thousands of families from Baixa Renda will realize the dream of their own home and have their dignity restored

Expressing his commitment to rebuilding another country, the head of state said that “the Brazilian people will once again have breakfast, lunch, dinner, live, study, work, have access to things that everyone should have”, in a country where hunger it became a reality again for 33 million people.

With the clarity that the Brazilian people need to be happy again, Lula da Silva said “that he is sure that the next four years will be the best of my life and the best of the Brazilian people. Because we are going to have hope, joy again ”.

���� The Minha Casa Minha Vida housing plan returns. The single registry of persons will also be restructured.

There are 2 urgent measures. São Paulo records a record number of people living on the streets and it is estimated that 40% are still missing, ignored by the previous government. @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/jgllxudIow

“Dignity returns to the hands of the Brazilian people and thousands of low-income families will realize their dream of having their own home and recovering their dignity,” he said.

Local media state that “with a subsidy between 85 percent and 95 percent, the priority of the new stage of the program is financing for families with a gross income of up to 2,640 reais, double the value of the new minimum wage, which must enter into force in May.

The initiative created by Lula da Silva in 2009 benefited more than 10 million people, before being interrupted by Jair Bolsonaro, who also caused Brazilians to have to choose between eating and having a roof.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



