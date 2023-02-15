Death of brigade member in firefighting in Chile confirmed | News

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, confirmed on Tuesday the death of the forestry chainsaw operator, Félix Pérez, who died on Monday making a firebreak in the Angol commune, in La Araucanía, bringing the total to 25 deaths from the fires.

“A big hug to the family, friends and co-workers of Félix Pérez, a forestry chainsaw operator who unfortunately passed away,” said the head of state about the brigade member Pérez who died after a tree fell on him.

Meanwhile, Chilean authorities announced the arrest of 31 people who are allegedly involved in the forest fires, where around 5,000 people have been affected.

For his part, Carabineros General Alex Chaván indicated that these people “were left at the disposal of the Public Ministry so that, through evidence, it can be seen what their direct participation has been in the voluntary or negligent generation of forest fires.” .

Meanwhile, the police reported that 218 people have been transferred to police stations as a result of the government’s imposition of establishing a night curfew and they did not carry their identity document or the police safe-conduct that allowed transit.

Said authorities said that the purchase of fuel has been made in drums, since the sale restriction was established to avoid the generation of intentional fires.

The Chilean authorities also report 303 forest fires nationwide, of which 82 are in combat, and the Ministry of the Interior confirmed more than 400,000 hectares of land consumed by the flames.

Faced with this situation, the Arauco Malleco Coordinator (CAM) expressed on February 7 that “the forest fires that have devastated Ngulumapu and other areas of what is currently called Chile are nothing more than one of the criminal expressions of the forest model.” .

According to the Coordinator, this is shown by “the consequences of the investments of the rich and the transnationals”, which “are paid by the communities and the impoverished sectors.”

“But the fires are not the only results of the forests in our territory: desertification, droughts, pollution, the reduction of community land, the political cooptation of families and vulnerable people, among others are some of the problems that this model of death has brought about”, assessed CAM.





