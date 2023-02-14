Government extends state of emergency in regions of Peru | News

The Government of Peru, headed by the designated president Dina Boluarte, extended this Tuesday the state of emergency for 30 calendar days, starting this February 14, in the towns of Lima, Callao and on the Panamericana Sur, Panamericana Norte, Central, southern Apurímac-Cusco-Arequipa road corridor and South Interoceanic road corridor.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office investigates death of protesters in Ayacucho

According to the government provision, the Peruvian National Police (PNP), designated for its role in the state repression that in the last two months has resulted in almost 60 deaths, will be in charge of maintaining control of internal order, with the support of the Armed Forces.

In this sense, during the extension, the exercise of the constitutional rights related to the inviolability of the home (except on the roads of the National Road Network) is restricted and/or suspended, depending on the case, the freedom of transit through the national territory , freedom of assembly and personal liberty and security.

In Lima, Callao, the South, Central, North Highway and others, the Government extended the State of Emergency for 30 days, internal order is thus in charge of the police despite the concentrations and protests in the #Peru against Dina Boluarte they do not stop. @ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/kBxemEWPVM

— Ramiro Angulo Machiavello (@RamiroteleSURtv)

February 14, 2023

The intervention of the PNP and the Armed Forces is governed by rules of employment and use of force by the Armed Forces in the national territory and its regulations, although Human Rights organizations point out that both institutions have exceeded the use of lethal force.

Last week, the Executive ordered to extend the state of emergency for 60 days in 44 districts of the Ayacucho, Huancavelica, Cusco and Junín regions.

Like the decree of this Tuesday, the extension is endorsed by the designated president, Dina Boluarte; the head of the Cabinet, Alberto Otárola; Defense Minister Jorge Chávez Cresta; the Minister of Justice, José Tello; and the Minister of the Interior, Vicente Romero.

In all cases, the regulations are justified by the Presidency due to what they call “the continuity of terrorist activities and the commission of other illegal activities”, in reference to the popular demonstrations repressed by the Police and the Army.

The dismissal of then President Pedro Castillo, which unleashed a wave of protests throughout the country, led the Executive to successively decree a state of emergency in different regions.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source