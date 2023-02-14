Mexico prohibits transgenic corn for human consumption | News

Through the Official Gazette of the Federation, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued an order to revoke and no longer give authorizations for the use of genetically modified corn for human consumption, as well as the use of glyphosate, a herbicide widely used in the field.

This document replaces one of December 2020 and its objective, later detailed the Ministry of Economy (SE) in a statement, is to specify the objective and scope of public policies, as well as “to eliminate any possible inaccuracy of the predecessor text, which is lent itself to various interpretations.

The decree, he explained, is strictly limited to corn, so canola, soybeans, cotton and the rest of the raw materials are not subject to this regulation.

Tonight the President has signed the DECREE

that prohibits the use of transgenic corn in Mexico

Any prior authorization must be revoked

Any future authorization will be prohibited

The Corn Town

February 14, 2023

February 14, 2023

In addition, to avoid confusion, a categorization of corn is established according to its use: human food (dough and tortilla), fodder and industrialized for human food.

According to the decree, there are 12 alternatives on the market to replace this herbicide: five agroecological products that are under development in Mexico and seven bioherbicides available worldwide.

In his decree, the president affirms that the main objective of these measures is the “protection of the right to health and a healthy environment, of native corn, of the milpa, of biocultural wealth, of peasant communities and of gastronomic heritage.” ; as well as guarantee nutritious, sufficient and quality food”.





