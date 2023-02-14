Colombians march in favor of government reforms | News

Various social, political, and union sectors, among others, demonstrated this Tuesday in support of the reforms of the Government of Gustavo Petro to achieve a change in favor of the majority in Colombia.

The mobilization in several cities of the South American country seeks to support the changes that the current government has been promoting and that are aimed at greater social equity for Colombians.

The main goal of these conferences convened by the head of state, called The Great Social Dialogue, will be to strengthen support for the reforms, including the health reform that was filed precisely this Monday, February 13.

Another objective of this call is for citizens to take to the streets to socialize, learn about and support the reforms that will be carried out in 2023.

In Medellín, the main march began from the Los Pies Descalzos park, towards the Los Deseos park; It is not ruled out that the University of Antioquia could also be a concentration point.

Several student marches are also planned with different concentration points and schedules.

Other cities that joined this march in addition to Bogotá are Cali, Villavicencio, Sincelejo, Neiva, Popayán and Bucaramanga

The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, called for the mobilizations to be carried out peacefully.

In addition, he announced to the opposition that they will have all the guarantees for the marches tomorrow, Wednesday, February 15.

In the Plaza Núñez in the Colombian capital, everything is prepared for the intervention of President Gustavo Petro in which he will talk about the reforms of his Government.

