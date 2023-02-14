Deputies reach consensus to elect a new Honduran Court | News

Honduran deputies reached an agreement on Monday for the election of the new Supreme Court of Justice and it will be held in the plenary session next Wednesday, February 15.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Honduran Congress will try again to elect CSJ members

For his part, the president of the Honduran Congress, Luis Redondo, announced the decision and congratulated “the political forces represented here from all the political parties that we are going to elect a new Supreme Court of Justice next Wednesday at 5 p.m. ”.

“There is an agreement to elect the magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice,” said Luis Redondo, while the secretary of the National Congress of Honduras, Carlos Zelaya, pointed out that “with nothing more than the political will of the different benches of the CN , an agreement was finally reached to elect a new independent Supreme Court of Justice, the service of the Honduran people”.

Likewise, Luis Redondo spoke to the Honduran people stating that “without buying votes, without any conditions, and with nothing more than the will of the political forces represented here” the agreement was reached.

Meanwhile, the head of the Liberal Party bench, Mario Segura, stated that they reached a historic agreement. On behalf of the Liberal Party, I want to thank Luis Redondo for that political maturity that we have had today.”

The National Congress stressed through a statement on February 12 that the former magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice (2016-2023) were no longer an authority of the State. “And in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Honduras, any act that they execute is null and implies civil, criminal and administrative responsibility,” they specified.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source