Colombian Government presents its reform to the Health system | News

The Colombian government presented on Monday the health reform with which it intends, if approved in Congress, to strengthen primary care, disease prevention and bring health care to all corners of the country.

The proposal called The Change towards Health for Life consists of 152 articles and is governed by the principle of universality.

President Gustavo Petro indicated that the reforms presented during his administration will be universal, so that no Colombian is excluded.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, presented the bill in an act in Plaza Núñez, in the country’s capital, where she said that what they are looking for is “to claim with this reform the fundamental right to health.”

We are going to transform the system to cover the entire territory, without exceptions, and include all citizens without the need to have a membership card, said the head of state.

“What we want is for a doctor to be able to attend to the home of a peasant family, no matter how far away it is,” Petro explained.

The budget to finance health, according to the project, will continue to come from taxpayers and the State.

The reform will seek to remove power from the current Health Promotion Entities (EPS) that are the current intermediaries between taxpayers and those who provide the service.

The project that was filed today in Congress has 18 chapters and 152 articles. Some of the points that we highlight are:

The bill is considered one of the most important proposals by the Petro government framed in its Total Peace policy, it emphasizes that health is a right and should not be a privilege or a business.

Before being promulgated by the Colombian president, the bill must pass four debates in both chambers of Congress, where it can undergo modifications.





