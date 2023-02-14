Housing program for poor Brazilian families relaunched | News

The “My House, My Life” program for the housing development of low-income families in Brazil will be officially resumed by the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, government sources reported on Tuesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon drops 61% in January

According to official media, the initiative must finance up to two million homes in a three-year period for the benefit of low-income families whose income is below 2,640 reais per month (equivalent to 511 dollars).

Created in 2009, the initiative provides for the subsidy of 50 percent of the cost of housing for families that receive up to two minimum wages without paying interest or are in a situation of eviction, which will guarantee the continuity or resumption of works in 186,700 homes in the whole country.

���� The Minha Casa Minha Vida housing plan returns. The single registry of persons will also be restructured.

There are 2 urgent measures. São Paulo records a record number of people living on the streets and it is estimated that 40% are still missing, ignored by the previous government. @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/jgllxudIow

— Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

February 14, 2023

The state housing program is one of the main commitments of the Lula government, since it intends to increase the financing ceiling from 96,000 to 150,000 reais for lower-income families and expects to hire up to two million houses by 2026.

Sources from the Planalto Palace stipulate the resumption of works in 5,562 homes in five municipalities in a plan that will offer at least three architectural designs with formats that will vary according to the city and the needs of the families.

Good day. Today I am going to Santo Amaro, Bahia, for the relaunch date of Minha Casa Minha Vida. There will be 2,745 imóveis delivered today to families in the whole of Brazil, marking the resumption and strengthening of a public policy that should never have been dismantled by the federal government.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

February 14, 2023

The original program ceased to exist in 2020 and under the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro it was renamed Casa Verde y Amarilla, undergoing various alterations in various architectural, urban and financial criteria.

The resumption of the project is also a commitment that the new ventures will be financed with greater proximity to commerce, services and public facilities and with better infrastructure in the environment, they affirm from the executive.

According to statements published on his official Twitter account, President Lula will announce the decision at an event in the state of Bahia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source