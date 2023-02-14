President of Ecuador does not appear before the National Assembly | News

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, was absent this Monday from the session of the parliamentary commission that is investigating the alleged network of corruption in business sectors of the nation.

They reveal links between the Ecuadorian government and the Albanian mafia

For scheduling reasons, the president was unable to attend the appearance on the so-called Encuentro case, according to the declaration sent by the Legal Secretariat of the presidency to the National Assembly.

For her part, Assemblywoman Mónica Palacios alluded to the popular saying that he who owes nothing, fears nothing, also adding that it is not the first case in which the president is allegedly implicated by the issue of corruption.

Among the cases, the deputy mentions Pandora Papers and Danubio, and mentioned that the National Assembly was invited for the Head of State to explain his version. “Ecuador is still waiting for your response,” Mónica Palacios pointed out.

“We are probably going to request the impeachment of the president, but he should resign. In a year and a half we have three cases of corruption and those that are being revealed at the moment and those that are yet to come that we are investigating,” he said.

“We are talking about narco-generals, that it is possible that the national police are involved, but the president has not spoken but we continue to see cases of corruption within State institutions,” the parliamentarian assessed.

According to an article published by the Radio Pichincha platform, the alleged acts of corruption, links with the Albanian mafia and criticism for interference in the administration of justice, revive “the possibility of a political trial against him or of a death crusade, as the paths for their removal”.

The journalist Andersson Boscán, from La Posta, handed over more than 35,000 documents on the alleged corruption plot that also involves Guillermo Lasso’s brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera, whom they called the Great Godfather.

Meanwhile, the former Minister of Government Francisco Jiménez, nor the Police Commander, Fausto Salinas, did not attend the session, although the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, was present.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



