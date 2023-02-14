Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office investigates death of protesters in Ayacucho | News

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday that it had opened an investigation into the country’s security forces for the alleged murder of at least ten protesters last December in the department of Ayacucho.

Peruvian police repress protests against President Boluarte

The Public Ministry reported that the Second Supraprovincial Criminal Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Human Rights and Interculturality of Ayacucho is carrying out proceedings against the security forces for the repression of a demonstration in Huamanga on December 15.

The agency explained that the investigation is aimed at personnel from the police, the army and those “responsible for the alleged commission of the crimes of qualified homicide and injuries,” according to a statement.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, at least eight people, including a minor, died in Huamanga, Ayacucho due to the repression of a demonstration that demanded the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte.

The prosecutor’s office that is carrying out the investigation, indicated that they have 147 videos, collected medical documents and interviewed those injured in the protest as part of their investigations, in addition to carrying out ballistics and necropsies.

The Public Ministry decided to initiate the proceedings after the publication of a report by IDL-Reporteros on the death of protesters due to the repression of the security forces against a mobilization in the department of Ayacucho.

Let’s spread this report @IDL_R which reconstructs 6 of the 48 extrajudicial executions of civilians of the Boluarte regime.

No one responsible to this day & the regime continues to stand and repress with the complicity of the Congress of #Peru and the Prosecutor’s Office.

— Francesca Emanuele�� (@francemanuele)

February 13, 2023

Protests in Peru, which erupted a day after Dina Boluarte assumed the country’s presidency on December 7, have left more than 60 civilians dead.

The demonstrations demanded the resignation of Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress and the call for general elections and a Constituent Assembly.





