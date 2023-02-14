Explosion recorded at Caribbean hotel in Havana, Cuba | News

Official sources of the Cuban hotel company Islazul, reported on Monday an explosion that occurred at the Caribbean Hotel in Havana, (capital).

The director of the Islazul branch in Havana, Carlos Manuel Cabanes, explained that a person was injured in the incident who received immediate attention and was transferred to the Mayor General Calixto García hospital.

Cabanes specified that the injured person suffered burns, but his life is out of danger.

Explosion at the Caribean hotel, in Prado and Colón Havana. The fire brigade, public health, the police as well as the municipal authorities are on site. Gas leak is presumed, but the causes are being investigated. One injured person is reported, receiving medical attention. pic.twitter.com/cdix7Eu2qL

The official also added that the explosion occurred on the fifth floor of the facility, which is in the process of being remodeled, after a worker entered one of the rooms and explained that the building’s vital services were not affected.

For its part, the Cubapetróleo Union reported on its Twitter social network account that “a gas leak is presumed, but the causes” of the incident are being investigated.

When the event occurred, there were no hotel customers on the fifth level, and isolation measures, power cuts, and evacuation of workers and guests were immediately carried out.

Similarly, only damage was reported in the room where the explosion occurred, where there was no electrical equipment installed as they were working on the setting and decoration.





