They reveal links between the Ecuadorian government and the Albanian mafia | News

A report from the Ecuadorian National Police, revealed this Monday, would verify the relationship of a high official of the Government of President Guillermo Lasso with the so-called Albanian mafia, just the day in which the president has been summoned to the local parliament to render accounts and not attended.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office denounces state interference

A journalistic investigation concludes that the government of President Guillermo Lasso would have links with the Albanian mafia, through Rubén Cherres, who would be the main operator of Danilo Carrera, brother-in-law of the Ecuadorian president.

The investigation cites a report that would have been carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the National Police, which details a follow-up carried out on Rubén Cherres, due to his alleged relationship with organized crime.

According to such reports, the relationship of Cherres with Danilo Carrera and his influence in the appointment of ministers, such as that of Bernardo Manzano at the head of the Ministry of Agriculture, would be verified.

These revelations occur at the same time that President Lasso was summoned to the National Assembly to respond to complaints in the Gran Padrino case.

In addition, several members of his Cabinet must also go to render their version of these complaints.

In addition to Lasso, the National Security Secretary, Diego Ordóñez; the private secretary of the Presidency, José Ignacio Samaniego; the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, and the General Commander of the Police, Fausto Salinas.

This legislative table is carrying out investigations into allegations of alleged corruption in public companies in which President Lasso’s brother-in-law and his closest circle would be involved.

In the same way, several former officials are summoned, such as Francisco Jiménez, former Minister of Government; Xavier Vera Grunauer, former Minister of Energy and Mines and the former Manager of Exploration and Production of Petroecuador, Ignacio Cerón.

In short, President Lasso did not attend the call.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source