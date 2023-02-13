President of Argentina appoints new chief of staff | News

Agustín Rossi has been appointed by the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, as the new chief of staff from next Wednesday, replacing Juan Manzur, who returns to his province.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They order more analysis of cell phones involved in CFK attack

Manzur returns to Tucumán to run for lieutenant governor and in the midst of the Peronist campaign in that district and it is not a surprise since his departure was talked about months ago and only the announcement of its completion was missing.

Last Tuesday, President Alberto Fernández said “now that a time of inflection is coming, we are going to return Juan to the Tucumans so that he can lead Peronism to victory.”

This Monday the Argentine government confirmed that Agustín Rossi, current comptroller of the Federal Intelligence Agency, will be the one to replace Juan Manzur as Chief of Staff. The swearing in ceremony will be this Wednesday at Government House. @ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/sHaTEw5iqM

— Juan Carlos Bartolotta (@JuanCteleSUR)

February 13, 2023

Fernández proposed to Rossi that he leave the leadership of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) to assume the chief of staff.

The date set for the new Cabinet change was February 15. It is the day before the first meeting of the national political table at the headquarters of the Justicialista Party.

According to local media, Rossi has a political profile and is a better-known figure and has undeniable links with the other sectors of the pro-government alliance, especially with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

As part of his biography, he highlights that Rossi was president of the block of the Front for Victory in Deputies during the Presidency of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019). He had previously been its defense minister between May 2013 and December 2015.

He held that position again with Fernández until 2021, when he resigned to campaign in his province, Santa Fe. There he had a strong internal dispute with Governor Omar Perotti for the candidacy for national senator.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source