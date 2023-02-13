Colombia and the ELN begin the second phase of talks in Mexico | News

The Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) group began this Monday in Mexico City the second cycle of dialogues between both parties in the framework of the construction of a complete and definitive peace.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government of Colombia and ELN initiate new peace table in Mexico

These dialogues should contribute to the two parties initiating negotiations for a bilateral ceasefire, in addition to advancing on a series of agreements on social and economic issues.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, one of the speakers present at the event, welcomed the delegations participating in the second phase of dialogues, and reiterated Mexico’s pacifist vocation by hosting the cycle.

“Today is a historic date towards reconciliation and peace in Colombia (…) The fact that Mexico has assumed the role of guarantor country and is the venue for this second cycle of dialogue confirms that we have a pacifist foreign policy and a commitment to peace Ebrard noted.

The foreign minister opened the talks, in an act held at the headquarters of the Inter-American Conference on Social Security in the Mexican capital.

In turn, Pablo Beltrán, the ELN’s chief negotiator, said that this peace talks table “is an instrument of the mandate for change” of Colombians, especially the social outbreak of 2021, and its agenda “seeks to agree on transformations and end to the armed conflict”.

“It advances facing the difficulties inherited from the old regime, but with the determination to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace, which resolves the causes that give rise to the social, political and armed conflict on a daily basis,” he said.

For his part, Otty Patiño, chief negotiator of the government delegation, said that in this second cycle of talks they must advance on “deeply felt issues and challenges and demanded by those who today suffer the inclemencies of the conflict and the abandonment of the State.”

He commented that in this cycle they have to “produce facts” and, as previously agreed, they will focus on two major issues. The first of them, said Patiño, is “the participation of society in transformations for peace.”

For this second cycle, according to the Government, one of the new details is that the National Police joins the observers of the Military Forces, “thus completing the full participation of the armed forces.”

In the round that begins this Monday, a joint examination of the achievements and difficulties in the implementation of the agreements made during the first cycle will also be addressed.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source