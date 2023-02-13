Honduran Congress will try again to elect CSJ members | News

The Honduran Congress will try again this Monday to achieve the necessary consensus to define who will be the 15 new magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ), after the mandate of the previous ones expired last Saturday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Congress will seek to elect members of the Supreme Court in Honduras

The president of parliament, Luis Redondo, issued a statement this Sunday night in which he announced that a meeting with the heads of the congressional blocs (unicameral) was scheduled for this Monday, in the search for consensus and to convene a session for the election.

Last Saturday, Honduran deputies concluded a debate without reaching an agreement to elect the 15 members of the country’s highest court of justice for the period 2023-2030, in what was a third attempt.

RELEASE

The Honduran people in general are informed of the following:

That the constitutional mandate of the former magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice (2016-2023) expired or ended on Saturday, February 11, 2023… pic.twitter.com/srQtuYZzMf

— LUIS REDONDO ���� (@Lredondo)

February 13, 2023

Redondo, in a tweet in which he included a statement, informed the Honduran people “that the constitutional mandate of the former magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice (2016-2023) expired or ended on Saturday, February 11, 2023.”

The leader of parliament highlighted in the text that as of February 12, the former CSJ magistrates (2016-2023) “are no longer an authority of the State. And in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Honduras, any act that they execute is null and implies civil, criminal and administrative responsibility”.

In this context, the CSJ magistrate, Edgardo Cáceres, announced this Sunday that this Monday he will present his “irrevocable” resignation from office before Parliament, after concluding his seven-year term.

Cáceres said that although the Constitution states that as long as Parliament does not choose their substitutes, the magistrates must continue to lead the Supreme Court, he understands that, in his particular case, he thinks that his term has already ended, on February 11, “so that tomorrow (Monday) I will present my resignation”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source