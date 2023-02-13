Venezuela commemorates the 209th anniversary of the Battle of La Victoria | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received this Sunday the participants of the so-called Tricolor March of the Venezuelan Youth, within the framework of the commemoration of the 209 years of the Battle of La Victoria and Youth Day.

Plaza Venezuela, in the capital Caracas, was the point where young people of all ages gathered to march together to the Miraflores Palace, seat of the Executive branch, destination of the mobilization.

President Maduro expressed on his social networks that he was happy to receive the young people, “on a special day of celebration of Patriotic Youth Day and the commemoration of the 209 years of the Battle of La Victoria. A sea of ​​love of youth, vanguard of revolutionary struggle”.

In Venezuela, Youth Day was declared in 1947 in homage to the young independence fighters who participated in the Battle of Victory in 1814.

The Venezuelan head of state recalled in another tweet that “Youth Day was established to honor the young people who fought in La Victoria alongside José Félix Ribas, whose determination and courage is present in today’s youth, formed with deep values Bolivarians and firmly committed to the Homeland”.

Regarding his meeting with the participants in the demonstration, the Venezuelan president highlighted: “I was listening to your considerations, ideas and guidelines.”

President Maduro announced that a National Congress of the Great Venezuela Youth Mission will be convened, which will be installed on March 11 and 12 in Caracas.

“I summoned the young people of the country to settle, within 30 days, in a Great National Youth Congress to found the Great Venezuela Youth Mission, on March 11 and 12. A wide call and without exclusion, everyone is invited. We will do much more!”, the president said.





