They denounce the murder of a peasant leader in Bajo Aguán, Honduras | News

The Honduran Agrarian Platform and the Coordinator of the Popular Organizations of Aguán (COPA) denounced this Sunday the murder of the peasant defender of land and water Santos Hipólito Rivas and his 15-year-old son Javier Rivas.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Honduran court sentences murderers of environmental defender

The leader and the young man were riding a motorcycle when they were shot in the community of Ilanga, Trujillo, department of Colón, in the Honduran Caribbean. He is the seventh land and water defender assassinated in the area, known as Bajo Aguán, in less than two months of 2023.

In this regard, both groups demanded the urgent intervention of the Prosecutor for Crimes against Life to investigate what happened and find those responsible for the crime. Santos Hipólito Rivas was known for his work as founder of the Gregorio Chávez peasant company.

MURDERED: Santos Hipólito Rivas, founder of the Gregorio Chávez Peasant Company, the 7th defender assassinated in Aguán in less than 2 months.

We demand justice. pic.twitter.com/raRlYkqlMN

– Honduras Agrarian Platform (@KARLAZE31706628)

February 12, 2023

According to the Agrarian Platform and COPA, the rural leader had denounced on several occasions that “he was the victim of threats, persecution and surveillance by members of the armed group led by alias Piturro, which has been operating within the Paso Aguán farm for several years , a situation that is known to the authorities of the region”.

Due to this, members of the peasant community of Panama together with the Agrarian Platform filed a complaint in June 2019 with the then Attorney General of Honduras, Óscar Chinchilla, against said armed group.

According to alternative media, in addition to intimidating community leaders, this paramilitary formation seeks to sow terror among the population and the members of the Gregorio Chávez peasant company, which today guards an area in recovery won after years of peasant struggles against interests of a powerful group of palm landowners.

The statement from both groups states that Santos Hipólito Rivas “had internal protection measures from the Protection Mechanism since March 28, 2019.” However, they indicated that the State of Honduras has been “incapable of protecting the defenders of land and water in the Aguán.”

The murder of Santos Hipólito and his son was condemned by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Oacnudh), which urged the authorities to investigate this incident and take urgent measures to prevent more murders in the region.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source