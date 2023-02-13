President of Colombia announces expansion of flights to Venezuela | News

The Colombian airline Satena will have two new flight routes to Venezuela, as announced this Sunday by the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro through his account on the social network Twitter.

In this sense, the president explained that the line will begin its new operations to Venezuela as of March 3.

“Fulfilling the promise to transform Satena into an international airline, as of this Friday, March 3, two routes to Venezuela come into operation. Other Latin American destinations will follow,” said the president.

Fulfilling the promise to transform SATENA into an international airline, starting this Friday, March 3, two routes to Venezuela come into operation. Coming soon other destinations in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/vDPTr4t63I

According to the president’s message, Satena will fly to Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, and tickets will be priced at $256. Likewise, the image attached to the president’s message ensures that the flights will be on Tuesday and Friday.

The state airline Satena, belonging to the Colombian Air Force (FAC), joins the Turpial airline in the exchange of passengers between Venezuela and Colombia, after flights between the two countries were reactivated.

Satena (Servicio Aéreo a Territorios Nacionales SA) promotes itself through its website as “the only state airline that has the obligation to be present in those regions where due to geographic, public order and poverty reasons, no other operator arrives ”.

Months ago, Petro had advanced the possibility of opening international trips for this corporation, which materialized with flights to and from Venezuela, once both nations decided to normalize their air connection after resuming diplomatic relations.





