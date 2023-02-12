Cuban President Holds Talks with Prime Minister of Belize | News

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, met this Sunday with the Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceño, a meeting that took place within the framework of an official visit by the Cuban head of state to that Central American nation.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel begins visit to Belize

After arriving at the “Philip SW Goldson” international airport and receiving the corresponding welcome greetings, Díaz-Canel and his entourage went to the Government Palace and paid a courtesy visit to the Governor General, Froyla Tzalam.

Subsequently, he held high-level talks with Briceño. In a message broadcast through the social network Twitter, the Cuban leader expressed: “We confirm the will to continue developing cooperation and boost historical economic and commercial ties in areas of common interest.”

In messages issued by the Cuban Foreign Ministry through social networks, it was added that Díaz-Canel and Briceño held a fruitful dialogue, during which they “expressed their common interest in strengthening economic, commercial and cooperation ties.” In addition, they exchanged on the agreements of the VIII Caribbean Community (Caricom)-Cuba Summit.

According to the Foreign Ministry, after the official talks on bilateral issues, an agreement was signed in the culture sector and another in the area of ​​migration.

Moved and honored by the deference, I spoke before the Parliament of #Belizein a special and open session, next to the sea that unites us.

I appreciated the gestures of solidarity with #Cuba in difficult times and the Belizean claim to lift the #Blocking. pic.twitter.com/ilyyIySmRU

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

February 12, 2023

Díaz-Canel then participated in a special session of the National Assembly of Belize, dedicated to Cuba, at which time he thanked the solidarity of this country with Cuba in difficult times, including its support in the fight to lift the economic, commercial blockade and US finance.

In addition, the Cuban leader plans to meet with representatives of the Cuban collaboration in the Central American nation. After these activities, he will begin the return to Havana. This is the first visit by a Cuban head of state to that small nation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



