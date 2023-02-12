Demonstrations in Venezuela celebrate Youth Day | News

Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, mobilized this Sunday with the purpose of celebrating Youth Day and the 209th anniversary of the Battle of Victory in a Tricolor March.

The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro Moros, was present at the demonstrations along with other senior leaders of the Bolivarian Revolution.

The mobilizations started from Plaza Venezuela and hundreds of young people gathered in various regions of the capital, such as Libertador Avenue, Plaza Morelos, Mexico Avenue, University Avenue until they reached the corner of San Francisco.

For his part, the head of communication for the state of Anzoátegui, César Rodríguez, stressed that the revolutionary and Chavista youth are committed to the government led by President Nicolás Maduro Moros and will not allow the interference of any foreign nation.

Likewise, the young leader highlighted the importance of the action of the Government and the president so that the youth and their actions are visible and constantly supported by the Bolivarian Revolution.

For his part, Efrén Méndez, a young man from the state of Nueva Esparta, highlighted the importance of the revolutionary process to sustain and expand the rights of youth, especially in education, health, entrepreneurship and work.

Méndez recalled that this youth empowerment policy was first promoted by Commander Hugo Chávez, whom he remembered. In addition, he stressed the importance of preserving his legacy.

