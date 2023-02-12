Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office denounces state interference | News

The Ecuadorian State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) denounced an interference by the State in its functions, after the police investigators who work in that unit and who were in charge of various investigations for corruption were replaced.

The FGE reported that the Government withdrew 37 members of the National Police investigation team that works in the Institution. He mentioned that this group worked on possible corruption cases such as “Encuentro”, “Pandora Papers”, “Gabela”, “Bernal” or “Petroecuador”.

The Director of Human Talent of the National Police ordered the transfer of the entire operational investigation team of the institution, which works in the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the dependency, the team that is intended to be imposed does not have the expertise in the criminal field, nor has it passed the confidence tests, and must be incorporated from scratch to cases that are advanced.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested the Ministry of the Interior to annul the temporary transfer of the operational team of investigators of the National Police that works in said instance, as well as the security leadership.

With this, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, it will avoid affecting judicial independence and the normal development of its activities. The request to the Interior portfolio was presented this Saturday, February 11.

Therefore, the FGE has alerted the public about these “harmful actions” and “holds the Ecuadorian State directly responsible for the safety of its highest authority and that of his family”, in addition to putting the permanence of the people under investigation at risk.

Faced with this accusation, the Police indicated that “the Institution continues to support the Prosecutor’s Office with the same number of investigative and security police officers (…) Only the staff has been rotated,” the document states.

