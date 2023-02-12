39 protesters detained in Apurímac, Peru are released | News

The release of 39 farmers detained in riots that broke out when the uniformed officers tried to clear the blockade of a highway in Apurímac last Thursday was achieved in exchange for the surrender of a Peruvian policeman held by the indigenous community.

Peruvian police repress protests against President Boluarte

The National Police confirmed this Saturday that the agent of said institution who was being held by a group of protesters in the Apurímac region, in southern Peru, was released, where protests against President Dina Boluarte have intensified.

At the same time, the police along with other security elements are trying to lift the roadblocks in the numerous towns that are on strike to demand the resignation of Boluarte, the advancement of the general elections and the formation of a Constituent Assembly.

Just this Friday, the Association for Human Rights indicated that in the past demonstrations on Thursday in the Bolivar de Chalhuanca square, Aymaraes province, Apurímac, there was a very serious state repression, where a young man was murdered.

On Friday, February 10, President Boluarte herself confirmed that a 22-year-old man died this Thursday in the Apurímac region, bringing the death toll to 60 in the framework of government repression after two months of protests in the South American country.

The clash with the police in Apurímac left another three wounded by a firearm projectile, two of them with bullets in the chest and the third with a leg wound.

The police authorities negotiated with the protesters from the Huancabamba community for the release of the police agent, according to press reports consulted by local sources.

The police chief of Apurímac was in permanent contact with the authorities of the peasant community of Huancabamba to request that the non-commissioned officer be released.

About 40 community members who had been arrested last Thursday in the framework of the demonstrations were also released.

Rony Castillo Romero was detained after clashes between the police and protesters this Thursday in the Quilcaccasa sector, Cotaruse district, in the Aymaraes province, where a protester lost his life and three others were injured.





