Congress will seek to elect members of the Supreme Court in Honduras | News

The president of the National Congress, Luis Redondo, summoned the heads of the political party benches for this Monday, February 13, after a third failed attempt to elect the 15 magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ).

Redondo summoned the heads of the bench of all the political forces represented in Congress, after the legislative session to elect the 15 magistrates of the Honduran CSJ failed, just as it did on January 25.

According to the president of the Legislature, the meeting will be at 11:00 local time and there the decision of the date for the final election of the plenary of the CSJ will be made.

“In view of the fact that they have not been admitted, we are going to do the following, we are going to meet on Monday at 11:00 in the morning with the heads of benches and that day we are going to announce the time and day of the election of the Court ”, he said before suspending the session.

The 15 members of the highest court completed their seven-year terms this Saturday, but the vote did not advance.

The ruling party Libertad y Refoundación (Libre, left) and the opposition National Party (PN, right) have presented their proposals.

However, the lists have not been put to a vote because both sides reject that of the contestant, even though there is a coincidence in 12 members.

During the debates on Friday, the representative of the Libertad y Refoundación (Libre) party, Jari Dixon, expressed that those who oppose a new CSJ do not want a new Honduran Supreme Court because they are afraid.

