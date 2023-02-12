Government of Colombia and ELN initiate new peace table in Mexico | News

Delegations of the Government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro and the National Liberation Army (ELN) will begin this Monday the second cycle of peace talks, which will take place in Mexico City, an official source reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) of Mexico indicated in a text that there will be an inauguration ceremony of the Colombian dialogue table that will be led by the foreign minister of the host country, Marcelo Ebrard.

On February 8, Ebrard said that Mexico will guarantee security and dialogue conditions so that both parties have the environment to advance in the construction of peace.

“We are a reliable headquarters, it is part of the mediation, our participation is limited to providing them with conditions so that there can be a dialogue, to make it easier for them to be installed, so that they can dialogue,” the official commented.

This Saturday the delegation of ELN negotiators that will be present at the dialogue table arrived in the Mexican capital.

Upon arrival, the head of the ELN delegation, Pablo Beltrán, stated: “we have just arrived in Mexico (…) we hope that the work in this second cycle will be an effective advance and support for the peace process in Colombia.” .

On this occasion, it is contemplated that the parties discuss the participation of society in the construction of peace and a bilateral ceasefire. In addition to analyzing the achievements in the first negotiation cycle that took place in Caracas, Venezuela.

