Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon falls by 61% in January | News

The National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) of Brazil declared this Friday that deforestation alerts issued in the Amazon fell by 61 percent in just one month of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s management, compared to a similar period the previous year. .

According to the institute, 167 square kilometers were deforested, while in 2022 a total of 430 square kilometers were reported in the month of January.

These data mark the fourth lowest record in the historical series, which began in 2015. Meanwhile, in 2017, 2019, and 2021, the index reached 58, 136, and 83 square kilometers, respectively.

In January of this year, the first month of the Lula da Silva government, deforestation alerts in the Amazon decreased 61% compared to January 2022, when Bolsonaro governed. They are data from @INPEgob posted today.

The largest tropical rainforest in the world recovers. pic.twitter.com/ZddnhoYBJ3

— André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR)

February 10, 2023

In 2022, the months of January and February accumulated deforestation records, despite being a rainy season, according to data presented by the Real-Time Deforestation Detection System (Deter).

The Legal Amazon corresponds to 59 percent of the Brazilian territory, and covers the total area of ​​eight states: Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins and part of Maranhão.

For its part, the Ministry of the Environment (MMA) and Climate Change from its Twitter account announced that “the integrated policies of the federal government to prevent and control deforestation are returning. Discontinued in 2019, the plan was reinstated by President Lula da Silva and presented by the MMA this Wednesday.

“The commission will be responsible for implementing the Program for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation and Fires in Brazil (PPCD),” the Brazilian government specified.

Likewise, Minister Marina Silva stressed that “we are going to combat social injustice, preserving the sustainable bases of our development. Each ministry will have its attribution”.





