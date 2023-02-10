Argentine deputies meet to discuss trial against magistrates | News

The Impeachment Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina held a meeting on Thursday to analyze the requests to open legal proceedings against Supreme Court magistrates Horacio Rosatti, Carlos Rosenkrantz, Juan Carlos Maqueda and Ricardo Lorenzetti.

The initiative is promoted by the Frente de Todos, which has the majority of the commission as it has 16 of the 31 members, so the approval of the guarantee to admit the prosecution and open the case is certain.

At the meeting, the resolution to vote was presented, which integrates the 14 files that request the impeachment, “either individually or concurrently for the reasons of poor performance and / or the possible commission of crimes in the exercise of their functions “.

“The tenor of the complaints – if proven – would be the prelude to a situation of extreme institutional gravity that implies the rupture of the harmony that must be ensured within a Federal State and a republican and democratic regime,” the document adds.

During the meeting, the Juntos por el Cambio interblock requested the inadmissibility of impeachment to the Court, pointing out that “poor performance or misconduct does not require the commission of a crime.”

In this sense, the political coalition stressed that “to remove a magistrate, it is enough to demonstrate that he is not in a position to perform the position in the circumstances that the public powers require, criminal conduct is not necessary.”

For his part, the member of the Federal interblock, Alejandro Rodríguez, stated that “from the analysis of the fourteen files, no elements emerge to affirm that any of the grounds set forth in Article 53 of the National Constitution is configured in any of them.” .

In line, it added that “there are no well-founded reasons to proceed with the opening of investigation summaries under the terms of article 9 of the Internal Regulations of the Impeachment Committee of this Chamber of Deputies of the Nation.”

If the commission approves the admissibility of the impeachment, which would be the most probable taking into account that the ruling party has a majority, the process would continue for the next three months with the collection of evidence and testimonies to define whether each of the judges would be charged. .

