Honduras sends commission of experts after earthquakes to Türkiye | News

The Government of Honduras, headed by President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, sent a team of experts in natural disasters to Türkiye to help that nation which, together with Syria, suffered earthquakes that left nearly 20,000 dead, thousands injured and extensive damage. materials.

The death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria rises to almost 20,000

“Honduras will send a commission of experts in natural disasters to the Republic of Türkiye to provide support and humanitarian assistance,” says the message from the Foreign Ministry of that Latin American nation.

According to the entity, the initiative has been coordinated with the Honduran Armed Forces and with the Permanent Contingency Commission (Copeco).

�� Honduras will send a commission of experts in natural disasters to the Republic of Tûrkiye to provide support and humanitarian assistance pic.twitter.com/UgWXoM5cbe

– Honduras Foreign Ministry (@CancilleriaHN)

February 9, 2023

The group is led by Infantry Colonel and head of the Humanitarian Aid Commission, Edilberto Moncada, and is also made up of monitoring, rescue and seismology experts, officers Ángel Osmán Tinoco, Vladimir Humberto Pineda and Luis Javier Sevilla, as well as the technical specialist Jorge Miguel Aguilar.

The Foreign Ministry also reiterated that the Government of Honduras stands in solidarity with the Turkish people and Government, and regrets the loss of human lives and the damage to the infrastructure.

The most recent official data indicates that 17,134 people died in Türkiye and 3,317 in Syria.





