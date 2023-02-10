Forest fires in Chile have consumed 343,000 hectares | News

The Undersecretary of the Interior and Public Security of Chile, Manuel Monsalve, reported Thursday that forest fires have already burned 343,000 hectares of land in Chile.

According to the balance exposed by Monsalve, 323 fires are active throughout the country and 90 of them are being fought.

Likewise, the document detailed that 1,205 homes have been destroyed by fire, eight of them with major damage and 838 with minor damage.

Similarly, the 24 deaths offered the day before by the Minister of the Interior of Chile, Carolina Tohá, are maintained, while the most recent report reports 5,577 victims and 748 sheltered.

So far, 135 brigades of the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf) are working to extinguish the fires, along with four from the Armed Forces, 182 forestry brigades, 40 night brigades, 2,212 deployed firefighters and 1,824 support.

More than 100 aircraft are fighting the fires, of which 47 belong to Conaf, 19 to the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred), nine to the Joint Chiefs of Staff and 38 to forestry companies.

On the other hand, there are red alerts for the areas of Maule, Los Ríos and Los Lagos, while preventive early alerts and the Red Button warn about the increased possibilities of the occurrence of new fires or spread for the Metropolitan region, OR ‘Higgins and Maule.

