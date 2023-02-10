Rafael Correa: electoral victory is a starting point | News

The leader of the Citizen Revolution movement, former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, asserted this Thursday that the victory achieved in the elections on February 5 is a starting point to recover the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Rafael Correa rejects Lasso’s call for a national agreement in Ecuador

During an interview on the En Clave Política program, broadcast by teleSUR, the former president expressed his immense satisfaction for the resounding victory in the elections.

“Elections have been forcefully won under extremely adverse conditions, it is very significant, but it is a starting point, not an end point and we have to recover central power because there are problems that depend on the central government, not on the sectional governments, such as insecurity, economic policy and setting Ecuador back on that path towards the good life that it undoubtedly had from 2007 to 2017,” he said.

He noted that “elections are won as a means for the common good, to get the country out of misery, to put an end to poverty, inequality, to achieve good living.”

In addition, he affirmed that despite the situation in the country, “they failed to destroy hope, a very important step on February 5 and the first step to return to being homeland.”

Correa considers that what happened last Sunday was “a turning point” and that it can be seen as a vindication of all the leaders of the Citizen Revolution that “we have been persecuted, reviled, slandered, defamed for five or six years (…) and the forceful response of the Ecuadorian people is we support Rafael Correa, we support the Citizen Revolution, the corrupt were always you.”

“Despite six years of defamation, almost immediately after the betrayal of (Lenin) Moreno, we returned to be the main political force, but we have fought on a tilted court, sold out referee, public against, square ball. However, they could not prevent this very important resounding victory last Sunday, which honestly went far beyond our expectations,” he stressed.

Likewise, he reiterated that “having a clean hand, a clear conscience, gives you the strength to continue fighting.”

On the other hand, Correa assured that Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso “is part of the problem, not the solution.”

“The solution is to change a government, the Lasso government, the author and initially an accomplice of the disaster we are experiencing and there are mechanisms, unlike before 2008, before the new Constitution. With the new Constitution there are mechanisms precisely to avoid, to solve these problems; constitutional, democratic and peaceful to achieve that”.

In this regard, he stated that, in his opinion, the most convenient and healthy thing for the country would be to call early elections, which would allow “democratically, constitutionally, and peacefully solving the serious problem we are experiencing (…) a non-existent government.”

progressive wave

With respect to the new progressive wave in the region, former President Correa commented “that progressive governments arrive or that progressive forces are the dominant ones in the different countries because there is a long-term vision, a comprehensive vision and that vision implies Latin American integration sooner or later it will have to come”.

He also clarified that the new progressive wave is not independent of the first, but its consequence, which allows people to compare. “We left Ecuador as the second safest country in Latin America, security was felt, but before it was not like that,” he recalled.

The former head of state reaffirmed that the new Latin American left is challenging the system. “You have to propose new things, much more sensible, more in line with reality. For example, progressivism emphasizes justice in the most inequitable continent on the planet,” he said.

“Since the first progressive wave, people already have a way to compare and that is why the conservative restoration that we detected in 2014, we baptized it that way, is dying faster than it took to be born because people can now compare,” he commented. .

Likewise, he emphasized that it is necessary to “analyze a little more in depth, perhaps we need to make people aware, but not everything can be done from the Government, it is also the leadership, the social organizations, the educational system that have to have a little more critical thinking, because there are many more factors”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source