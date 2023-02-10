Police repression leaves more than 20 injured in Juliaca, Peru | News

At least 23 people were injured on Thursday in the Peruvian city of Juliaca as a result of the repression of the security forces against a group of protesters, in the province of San Román.

Demonstrations against Dina Boluarte continue in Peru

The actions of police officers and the Army occurred in the midst of the mobilizations to demand Justice and commemorate a month of what is called “the Juliaca massacre.”

According to local media, the forces of order repressed the protesters in the vicinity of the Inca Manco Capac airport with tear gas canisters and pellets.

According to reports, at night the police aggression against the people who mobilized in Juliaca to demand the resignation of Dina Boluarte, early elections, the closure of Congress and the call for a Constituent Assembly continued.

In the morning hours of Thursday thousands of citizens went out to protest in Juliaca and held a mass in honor of the victims of police repression.

A month after the massacre in #Juliaca The entire city this morning honored the memory of the 17 compatriots murdered in one day by the Boluarte regime.

In the afternoon, the regime began the repression and there are already 16 wounded.

“Dina, Juliaca disowns you.” All of Peru repudiates you! pic.twitter.com/K38dN1Cx61

— Francesca Emanuele�� (@francemanuele)

February 10, 2023

On January 9, 18 civilians died in the vicinity of the Juliaca airport as a result of the repression of the Peruvian security forces against the demonstrations against the designated president Dina Boluarte.

The mobilizations in Peru have continued since December 7, when Congress removed Pedro Castillo and swore in Boluarte. To date, the police and military repression against the protests has left more than 60 dead and hundreds injured.





