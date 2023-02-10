Mexican brigade members rescue a Turkish woman trapped after the earthquake | News

Rescue efforts continue relentlessly in Türkiye, this time Mexican rescuers rescued alive a 70-year-old woman who was trapped after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook the country on Thursday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Search and rescue efforts advance in Türkiye and Syria after earthquakes

Members of the Mexican Army rescued an elderly woman who spent four days under the rubble of a building collapsed by the disaster, which has so far caused 7,674 deaths and 72,879 injuries in the nation.

According to official sources, 93 members of the Mexican Army and Air Force, 37 from the Frida Rescue Group, belonging to the Secretary of the Navy, 15 specialists from the Red Cross and five officials from the Secretariat are working in the different places affected. Of Foreign Affairs.

Rescue of the first victim alive by the SEDENA brigade in Turkey, great work representing Mexico ������ pic.twitter.com/EUXZZmB98C

— Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard)

February 9, 2023

As it is the first rescue carried out by the Mexican team, the Mexican Minister of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, recognized the work being carried out by the Mexican rescuers who arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday.

In this sense, the foreign minister had informed that the central nucleus of the Mexican team are the 16 canine pairs that will allow people to be located among the rubble, among them the trained dogs July, Orly, Balam and Rex.

For his part, the ambassador of Türkiye in Mexico, Ilhan Kemal, said that “the most important thing is to save lives. It has been 60 hours since the earthquake, we are fighting second by second, pulling people out of the rubble and the most important thing is rescue teams, medicines and electricity generators”.

“They are doing an excellent job on Turkish soil, they are rescuing people,” said Ilhan Kemal.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source