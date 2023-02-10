They order the evacuation in the Chilean region of Ñuble due to fires | News

The Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) requested on Thursday to evacuate some towns and villages in the Ñuble region due to a forest fire.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Forest fires in Chile have consumed 343,000 hectares

According to Senapred, the evacuation request includes the towns of Ninhue, Trancoyán and El Álamo, where the Emergency Alert System (SAE) messaging system was activated to notify people and to leave places that could be affected. by the forest fire.

Given the notice of the Chilean prevention entity, the mayor of Ninhue, Luis Molina, called on the inhabitants to evacuate due to the imminent danger caused by a forest fire near the populated area.

This mandatory evacuation occurs after a communication between the Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, and the zone chief general, Jorge Salinas. Therefore, buses and vans were arranged to transport people to safe areas.

We are in a complex situation in Ninhue. The conditions of the forest fires warrant that the area must be evacuated.

We ask for maximum collaboration, always remaining calm and following the instructions of emergency personnel. pic.twitter.com/A4xm6vfJOI

— Esteban Valenzuela Van Treek (@tvalenzuelavt)

February 10, 2023

In the face of the forest fires, Senapred has been reporting the measures and protocols to address the situation, requesting to abide by the indications of the authority and the response teams.

Earlier the Chilean Army decreed a curfew in 28 communes located in the Araucanía, Biobío and Ñuble regions, the epicenter of the forest fires that are shaking the country.

The forest fires are one week old and have caused the death of 24 people, destroyed more than 1,200 homes and caused more than 5,500 victims in the regions of Ñuble, Biobio, La Araucanía and Maule.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source