Colombia: The terrorism of the oligarchic State murdered 6,000 militants of the Patriotic Union (UP) between 1984-2002, according to the Inter-American Court | Opinion

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR Court) condemned the Colombian State this morning for the extermination of 6,000 members of the Patriotic Union (UP).

I remember that March 3, 1989 like yesterday when José Antequera, general secretary of the UP, was murdered.

I left an interview with the public health union, ANTHOC at Cra, 10a in the heart of Bogotá at 3:30 in the afternoon, I think it was a Friday.

Everyone was running everywhere to take the bus or taxis to their homes, businesses closing and I asked what was happening and people said:

“THEY KILLED JOSÉ ANTEQUERA”!

Jose Antequera.

A few hours later, around 7:00 p.m. at night, I entered the Policarpa neighborhood through Caracas Av. a better view and take photos of the confrontation between the people and the terrorist State.

The bullets whistled at the same time that a group of boys got a comrade in the Paola of a truck, with no signs of life.

The entire street up to the Juan de Dios and Maternidad hospitals was taken over by the people, enraged and hurt by the infamous death of their leader from the UP and the Juco (Communist Youth). The militarized police (ESMAD did not exist in that year) could not with the masses.

Until 02:00 in the morning, the town faced those sent by the mayor, the cynical Andrés Pastrana, faithful pitiyankie and representative of State terrorism and enemy of peace.

At the end of February, just a few days before the murder in Antequera, on February 27, 1989, the beloved organization secretary of the Central Committee of the Colombian Communist Party, TEÓFILO FORERO, his wife Leonilde Mora, the leader of the PCC, Antonio Sotelo, and José Antonio Toscano, driver of the vehicle.

IT WAS ALL A TIME OF MASSACRES and selective assassinations, but in a MASS, led by JAIME PARDO LEAL, the first president of the UP and the presidential candidate who shook the bipartisan liberal-conservative oligarch in the 1986 elections. He was assassinated on October 11 from 1987.

In the UP office, the secretary showed me “sheets” of printed paper with all the names and surnames and places in Colombia where thousands of UP militants (the vast majority of them communists) had been assassinated. Names, figures, cold but HORROR statistics.

ONLY IN THE SMALL BANANA REGION of Urabá, at that time with 256,000 inhabitants, more than a thousand (1000) members of the Colombian Communist Party were murdered, which was the POWER in that martyred region and victim of militarism, devastated by the “Butcher of Urabá”, the general RITO ALEJO DEL RÍO, closely linked to the then governor, ÁLVARO URIBE VÉLEZ. The PCC had mayoralties in 7 of twelve municipalities in Urabá. It was power in the banana union.

6,000 martyrs and combatants for PEACE and SOCIALISM were silenced from 1984 to 2002, but their political works are still more valid than ever.

