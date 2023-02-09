Curfew announced due to forest fires in Chile | News

Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced on Wednesday that he will decree a curfew in the regions most affected by the forest fires that have left at least 26 dead.

The measure will be in force as of this Thursday in the regions of Ñuble, Bíobío and Araucanía, which are the most affected by the fires. The president assured that the curfew is necessary to guarantee the safety and tranquility of the affected families.

According to the Chilean head of state, the defense chiefs of each region will be in charge of determining the zones and hours in which the measure will apply.

�� NOW: President @GabrielBoric announces curfew in the regions of Biobío, Ñuble and La Araucanía, affected by fires. The Defense chiefs of each region will announce the zones and times in which the measure will apply.

– Government of Chile (@GobiernodeChile)

February 8, 2023

The fires that have hit the South American country have consumed more than 310,000 hectares, leaving more than 2,000 injured, 1,180 homes, schools, health centers, among other infrastructures destroyed.

In the last 24 hours, the sources of fire increased from 200 to 300 in the regions of Ñuble, Biobío and La Araucanía, as well as in Maule, Los Lagos and Los Ríos.

The Chilean president maintained that most of the fires are due to negligence and others have been intentional that are being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office.

We received international forces to support Chilean authorities, Army, Firefighters and brigade members in the extinction of the #Wildfires.

We appreciate the support of the different countries that have approached. pic.twitter.com/94d1ro1BlW

– Government of Chile (@GobiernodeChile)

February 9, 2023

Gabriel Boric called on all State and private services to collaborate in the work to extinguish the fire.

More than 5,000 Chilean firefighters work in the disaster zone, supported by brigades from Mexico, Argentina, Spain and Colombia.





