They denounce more than 4,500 arbitrary detentions in El Salvador | News

Around six human rights organizations denounced more than 4,500 arbitrary detentions carried out by the police forces of El Salvador during the state of emergency implemented to fight gangs, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to sources associated with these agencies, there are already close to 4,564 complaints of abuses committed by the police within the framework of the moratorium on constitutional freedoms, especially by young women arbitrarily detained.

According to the Cristosal platform, they “respond to these events by seeking solutions for immediate needs, but also to improve family conditions,” he said.

#Release | Organizations call on the State to ensure the rights of detainees, comply with due process and investigate cases of people with chronic illnesses and deaths in prisons or during detention. ���� pic.twitter.com/6G1VUbCXaC

— Christosal (@Christosal)

February 9, 2023

The agency pointed out that youth “continue to be one of the most stigmatized sectors of the population during the emergency regime”, since most of the complaints from these multilateral organizations are by people between 18 and 30 years of age.

The entity also highlighted that the LGTBIQ+ community has been the victim of “serious cases of police harassment, sexual violence or insults carried out by state security agents.”

Likewise, a call was made to civil society and supranational organizations in favor of the 254 people afflicted with chronic diseases who remain detained, without adequate medical attention, despite the claims filed through the established channels.

The Salvadoran government justifies the establishment of the state of emergency, approved to make the fight against criminal gangs viable, and its policy of Territorial Control with the drop in the homicide rate in 2022 by 57 percent.

The institutions that gathered the complaints are Cristosal, Amate, the Salvadoran Network of Human Rights Defenders, the Human Rights Institute of the Central American University (Idhuca), the Foundation of Studies for the Application of Law (Fespad), the Passionist Social Service (SSPAS) and Native Blue (AZO).





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



